Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,782 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,221.8% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 491,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 469,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR opened at $68.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 102.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.