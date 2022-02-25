Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT Lowered to $45.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RYTM. Morgan Stanley cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
