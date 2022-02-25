Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Plans Dividend Increase – $4.79 Per Share

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 4.785 per share by the mining company on Thursday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Group has raised its dividend by 122.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rio Tinto Group has a dividend payout ratio of 102.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rio Tinto Group to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $7.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.0%.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.92. 102,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $69.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($70.72) to GBX 5,100 ($69.36) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,723.40.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.