Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,200 ($70.72) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($76.16) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,840 ($65.82) to GBX 5,100 ($69.36) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,196.67 ($70.67).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,518 ($75.04) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,313.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,072.59. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of £89.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.42.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.41), for a total value of £269.90 ($367.06).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

