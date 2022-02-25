Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $7.08, but opened at $6.75. Riskified shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 7,418 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RSKD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,933,000. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

