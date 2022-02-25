Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ (RBA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.20.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

TSE:RBA opened at C$66.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.79. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of C$62.02 and a 1-year high of C$94.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.316 dividend. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.