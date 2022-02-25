Robert P. Locascio Sells 8,943 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after buying an additional 236,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after buying an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 2,107.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after buying an additional 1,101,974 shares during the last quarter.

LPSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.23.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

