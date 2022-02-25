Robert W. Baird Lowers Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $47.00

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38. Colfax has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Colfax by 986.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.