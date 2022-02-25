Robert W. Baird Lowers Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $47.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38. Colfax has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Colfax by 986.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

