Robert W. Baird Trims Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Target Price to $17.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIRD. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allbirds from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of BIRD opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.08. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,398,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,914,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

