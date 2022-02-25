Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 129558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Specifically, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $371,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,578 shares of company stock worth $8,112,538 over the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,169,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,495,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

