Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.75.

RCKT stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

