Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 365 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price target on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a CHF 415 price target on Rogers in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price objective on Rogers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 390.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

