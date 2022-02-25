Royal Bank of Canada Buys 2,277 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $14,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,344,000 after purchasing an additional 77,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of FDL opened at $35.10 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $36.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.