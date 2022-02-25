Royal Bank of Canada Has $14.09 Million Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179,245 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SLM were worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of SLM by 3,661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,152,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,015,000 after buying an additional 3,068,778 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in shares of SLM by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,254,000 after buying an additional 1,406,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,547,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,400,000 after buying an additional 1,358,576 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SLM by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,816,000 after buying an additional 1,107,939 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,565,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,961,000 after buying an additional 955,750 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLM. Barclays increased their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of SLM opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

