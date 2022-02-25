Royal Bank of Canada Has $14.72 Million Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 519,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,121 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $14,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.88. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

MAXR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Maxar Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.