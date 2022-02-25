Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 8,345 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $13,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,977,000 after purchasing an additional 130,485 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Oshkosh stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $95.79 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.72.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.