Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($97.92) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 283.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.32) price objective on ASOS in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($68.00) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($48.42) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($39.44) to GBX 2,450 ($33.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,130 ($56.17).

LON ASC opened at GBX 1,876.50 ($25.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,193.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,720.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 1,787 ($24.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.53).

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($30.18), for a total transaction of £5,936,246.61 ($8,073,230.80).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

