Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 235 ($3.20) price target on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.60) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.79) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.13 ($3.21).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 172.55 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 129.75 ($1.76) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 217.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 201.28.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

