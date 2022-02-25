Royal Bank of Canada Sells 30,551 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 312,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DRE opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.80.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

