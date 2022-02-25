Royal Bank of Canada Sells 98,064 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,064 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $15,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,661,000 after buying an additional 46,034 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,497,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 103,710.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 59,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 59,115 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

PFG stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.93.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

