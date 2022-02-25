Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 676.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 697.50 ($9.49).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.50) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.57) to GBX 768 ($10.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

RMG traded up GBX 16.40 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 387.30 ($5.27). The stock had a trading volume of 5,895,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,334. The company has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.39. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 367.90 ($5.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 469.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 471.88.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

