Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) PT Lowered to $5.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,561. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.32. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

