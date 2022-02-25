Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUTH. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

