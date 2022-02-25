RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 42556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.
About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)
