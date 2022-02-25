Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,734,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 397,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $25,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -545.45%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

