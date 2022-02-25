Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.38

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.38 and traded as low as $25.24. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 650 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

