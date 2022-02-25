salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.08.

CRM stock opened at $204.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.39 and its 200 day moving average is $258.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,659 shares of company stock worth $40,787,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,785,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

