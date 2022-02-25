Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.07. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 321,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 103,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

