Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
SSL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.
Shares of SSL stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sasol has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $23.71.
About Sasol (Get Rating)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sasol (SSL)
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.