Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

SSL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

Shares of SSL stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sasol has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sasol by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,753,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,708,000 after buying an additional 42,701 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 659.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 297,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

