Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
SSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.
Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sasol has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $23.71.
Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
