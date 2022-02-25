Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sasol has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $23.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the third quarter valued at $1,469,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the second quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Sasol by 13.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 236,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sasol by 659.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 297,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sasol by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.