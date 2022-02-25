Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.13

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.13 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.83 ($0.05). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.96 ($0.05), with a volume of 10,370,746 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.14. The company has a market cap of £67.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a current ratio of 14.64.

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

