SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of SBA Communications worth $62,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,990,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,257,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $302.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 114.94 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.22. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.14.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

