Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 7,486 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 150.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 77.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $1,254,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,404 shares of company stock worth $16,424,755 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $408.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $459.29 and a 200 day moving average of $525.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 263.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. DexCom’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.