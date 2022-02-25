Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.62 Million Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 280.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,666 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Flowserve by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,322,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,647,000 after purchasing an additional 269,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,194,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,477,000 after buying an additional 132,124 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after buying an additional 1,791,087 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,354,000 after buying an additional 56,750 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,652,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,297,000 after buying an additional 258,715 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Flowserve Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.