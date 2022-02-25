Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140,666 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth $160,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLS. Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

FLS stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.99%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

