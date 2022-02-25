Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.71 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,463 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,044,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 20.9% in the third quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 735,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after purchasing an additional 127,155 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 103.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

