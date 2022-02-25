Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $8.63 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $649.18 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $632.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

