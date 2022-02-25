Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 248,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of OLO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OLO alerts:

Shares of OLO stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 6,800 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $629,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,299 over the last quarter.

OLO Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.