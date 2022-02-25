Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 2,308 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $130.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.49 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

