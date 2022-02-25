Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 30,455 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,455 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tata Motors worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tata Motors by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 7.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

TTM opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Profile (Get Rating)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.