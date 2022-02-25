Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has raised its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:SWM traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,015. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2,853.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 252,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,424,000 after purchasing an additional 142,905 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,675,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,759,000 after acquiring an additional 83,922 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 72,112 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

