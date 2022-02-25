Scotiabank Trims Boralex (TSE:BLX) Target Price to C$42.75

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut their price target on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boralex to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.56.

BLX stock opened at C$35.79 on Thursday. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$45.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.89. The stock has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 140.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 259.84%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

