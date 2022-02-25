Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $129.70

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $129.70 and last traded at $129.83, with a volume of 395459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.88.

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.80.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

