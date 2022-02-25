Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

SBCF traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 562,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,517. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

