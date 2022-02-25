SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FT opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

