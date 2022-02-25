SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after buying an additional 555,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $45,181,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,417,000 after purchasing an additional 315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NYSE:NVO opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $233.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

