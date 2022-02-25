Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.63. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

