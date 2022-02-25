ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.87. ServiceSource International has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 703,843 shares of company stock valued at $680,663. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the second quarter worth $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 14.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

