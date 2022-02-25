ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.87. ServiceSource International has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.
In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 703,843 shares of company stock valued at $680,663. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
ServiceSource International Company Profile (Get Rating)
ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.
