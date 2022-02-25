SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) PT Lowered to €9.00 at Morgan Stanley

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €9.50 ($10.80) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SES from €8.10 ($9.20) to €7.30 ($8.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SES from €8.75 ($9.94) to €8.40 ($9.55) in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

OTCMKTS SGBAF traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 770. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.26. SES has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

