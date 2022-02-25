Shawn Wallace Buys 15,000 Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Stock

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) Director Shawn Wallace bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,566,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,918,640.

Shawn Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Shawn Wallace bought 15,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Shawn Wallace bought 1,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$830.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Shawn Wallace bought 10,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,500.00.

TORQ opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.79. Torq Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$52.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15.

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% in interest in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile.

